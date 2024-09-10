Daniel William Doran

Daniel William Doran, aged 94, of Lady Lake, FL, passed away on June 10, 2024. Born on December 21, 1929, in Grand Rapids, MN, he was the son of the late Allen and Mary Doddridge Doran. A proud veteran, Daniel served his country as a 2nd lieutenant in the Army Corps of Engineers during the Korean War.

Upon returning from service, Daniel furthered his education at North Dakota State College, earning his degree in Mechanical Engineering. It was there he met his beloved first wife, Phyllis Jean Olson. The couple married and settled in Detroit, MI, where Daniel embarked on a distinguished career with Chrysler Corporation. His dedication to his work was evident in his over 30 years of service, during which he obtained his Master’s Degree and was recognized with several patents.

Widowed in 1992, Daniel married Deanna Schlender in 1994. Together, they enjoyed splitting their time between Florida and Michigan.

Daniel is mourned by his children, Karen Flowerday (Randy) and Allen Doran (Kay); his grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, his seven sisters, and his first wife, Phyllis.

Daniel’s final resting place is alongside his first wife at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, MI. His life was one of unwavering commitment to his family, his country, and his profession. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered by those who had the privilege of knowing him.