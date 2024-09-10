Entertainment lineup unveiled for Irving Locker 100th birthday bash

Irving Locker’s upcoming 100th birthday bash may turn out to be the party of the year in The Villages. And music will be a big part of it.

The Oct. 28 sold out event honoring the nationally-acclaimed World War II hero and Villages’ resident will be held in Savannah Center. It is expected to attract local, state and national celebrities.

Locker has been around for a century and the music of his life is part of the historic American soundtrack.

He was 19 when he hit the beach at Normandy during the D-Day invasion. He turned 20 while fighting “the Battle of the Bulge” in the Ardennes Forest.

Some of the popular songs of that era will be heard. The Ladies For Liberty trio will perform a couple of Andrews’ sisters numbers: “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” (1941) and “Oh Johnny Oh” (1939).

Villages favorite Pinky Bigley will sing the Judy Garland standard from 1939: “Over The Rainbow.” It was composed and written by Harold Arlen and Yip Harburg for the movie, “The Wizard of Oz.”

Maria Williams offers her vocals on two of the most memorable songs of the 1940s. “I’ll Be Seeing You” was written in 1938 but became hugely popular in 1944, when it was the title song to a movie by the same name.

“Casablanca” was the big movie of 1942 with Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman. Williams will sing the iconic song, “As Time Goes By.”

Irving Locker and his wife, Bernice, have been married for nearly 76 years. And a more modern number –by Sonny and Cher – from the 1960s, expresses how they feel about each other.

It’s “I Got You Babe,” and will be performed by Rose Scalia and PJ Stirpe.

Also on the entertainment schedule:

Opening Video from Mike Bogdonoff.

Rose Scalia offering a take on Marilyn Monroe’s sexy version of “Happy Birthday.”

The Hula Hands In Aloha dance will perform “Mele Ohana” and “God Bless The USA.”

Khloe Grace Williams sings “Always On My Mind” and “Sweetest Thing.”

The Ladies For Liberty return for flag tributes on “Old Glory” and “This Is My Country.”

Bobby Randall of the of Orange Blossom Opry will add a couple numbers

“This should be a wonderful and historic testimonial gala,” said Jim “Z-Man” Zurak, the host and MC of the program sponsored by Villagers For Veterans.

Zurak hinted that many surprise guests may make appearances or send messages to honor Irving Locker.

“It’s going to be a special night,” he said.

Over 300 tickets have been sold. Doors open at 5:30. A dinner buffet will be served at 6 p.m. and the entertainment should start around 7 p.m.