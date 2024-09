To the Editor:

As someone who uses a golf cart to travel from Tamarind Grove to Mulberry Rec Center on a weekly basis, coming home in the dark I find the reflectors and stripes in Community Development District 4 very helpful, especially on rainy nights. Every time I go through that area I thank God for giving the CDD 4 board the strength and foresight to see the potential problem and take the initiative to fix it!

Virginia Jacobs

Village of Tamarind Grove