Kamala Harris’ husband coming to The Villages

Doug Emhoff, the Second Gentleman and husband of Democratic Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit The Villages on Friday afternoon.

“While the details have not been completely set, Doug Emhoff will visit The Villages in the afternoon on Friday,” The Sumter Democratic Party announced in an email to local members.

The Sumter Democratic Party stated the visit will be held in a “local theater room” that can hold about 200 people. Following Mr. Emhoff’s presentation, we will have a golf cart caravan,” Bob Berg, Chair-Sumter DEC stated.

This may be a sign that Democrats consider Florida in play for the November election. Although Donald Trump was considered a heavy favorite in Florida, recent polls have the race tightening.

Trump leads Harris 49 to 47 percent, according to a Morning Consult poll released Monday. The poll’s margin of error is plus or minus two points.

Florida’s senate race is also getting tighter. Incumbent Sen. Rick Scott (R) leads former Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D), by 5 points, according to the Morning Consult Poll.

“The latest polling data paints a picture of a tightening race in Florida, which has been dominated by Republicans in recent election cycles,” Julia Manchester wrote for the Washington DC publication, The Hill. She added:

“Former President Obama was the last Democrat to win the state by less than a percentage point in 2012. Trump then won the state by just more than 1 point in 2016 and by more than 3 points in 2020.”

“The Harris campaign has made a number of recent investments (in Florida), many of them related to abortion, as the state prepares to vote on Amendment 4, which would enshrine abortion rights into the state’s constitution,” Manchester wrote, adding:

“Earlier this month, Harris launched a ‘Reproductive Rights for All’ bus tour in Trump’s hometown of Palm Beach.”

The Morning Consult poll was conducted Aug 30-Sept. 8, 2024, among 3,076 likely Florida voters with a margin of error of +/-2 percentage points.