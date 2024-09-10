77.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, September 10, 2024
type here...

Our governor is at it again

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

Well our governor is at it again. From trying to give his friends’ golf courses in our state parks and getting caught, then firing the employee that called him out, to interfering with the rights of Florida citizens to sponsor initiatives on our ballot, this guy is incorrigible. No matter how you stand on the abortion issue, interfering with this right of Florida citizens has to be addressed. He rewrote the initiative placed on the ballot by over 60 percent of its citizens to fit his narrative and sink the possibility of it passing. Of course, the Florida Supreme Court sided with him, he appointed a lot of them. It is becoming apparent, Florida is not the Free State he claims it is. Unless he approves of the definition of freedom.

Bob Black
Village of DeLuna

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Amount of insurance not based on market value of house

A Villager who worked for 30 years as an insurance agent broker offers a little education on how homeowner’s insurance is calculated.

Residents could benefit as retention pond levels are reduced

A Village of St. James resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has an idea in which residents could benefit as the retention pond levels are reduced.

Bernie Sanders’ railing against corporations and billionaires is getting old

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident writes the U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ railing against corporations and billionaires is getting old.

Jennifer Parr has earned the right to spend her money how she pleases

A reader writes that Jennifer Parr has earned the right to spend her money how she pleases. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Lisa Anders needs to take her own advice about not taking the bait

A reader from Summerfield, responds to a recent Letter to the Editor from Villager Lisa Anders.

Photos