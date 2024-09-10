To the Editor:

Well our governor is at it again. From trying to give his friends’ golf courses in our state parks and getting caught, then firing the employee that called him out, to interfering with the rights of Florida citizens to sponsor initiatives on our ballot, this guy is incorrigible. No matter how you stand on the abortion issue, interfering with this right of Florida citizens has to be addressed. He rewrote the initiative placed on the ballot by over 60 percent of its citizens to fit his narrative and sink the possibility of it passing. Of course, the Florida Supreme Court sided with him, he appointed a lot of them. It is becoming apparent, Florida is not the Free State he claims it is. Unless he approves of the definition of freedom.

Bob Black

Village of DeLuna