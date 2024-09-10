84.2 F
The Villages
Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Sharing a handicapped parking spot at Magnolia Plaza

By Staff Report
Normally sharing is a good thing, but that’s not how handicapped parking is supposed to work.

This vehicles were sharing some hadicapped parking at Magnolia Plaza
These vehicles were sharing some handicapped parking at Magnolia Plaza.

A member of the Parking Patrol shot this photo recently at Magnolia Plaza.

