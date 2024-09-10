Teen with loaded gun in waistband arrested with drugs in Wildwood

A teen with a loaded gun tucked in his waistband was arrested with drugs in Wildwood.

Joseph Janzel Lopez, 18, of Ocala, was driving a red Cadillac shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 301 at County Road 114 when he was pulled over, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A K-9 alerted on the vehicle, prompting a search.

Lopez had concealed under his shirt a loaded Glock 43 handgun. In addition, the search of the vehicle turned up a THC oil vape pen and an unsmoked sativa cigarette that tested positive for marijuana.

The Tennessee native was arrested on charges of unlawful carry of a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.