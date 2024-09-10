Villager gets hole-in-one at Belle Glade Championship Golf Course

A Villager was thrilled after getting a hole-in-one at Belle Glade Championship Golf Course.
Joe Cannavo scored the lucky ace on Sept. 1 at Hole #6 at Belle Glade’s Calusa course.
If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com
