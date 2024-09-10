84.2 F
The Villages
Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Villager gets hole-in-one at Belle Glade Championship Golf Course

By Staff Report
A Villager was thrilled after getting a hole-in-one at Belle Glade Championship Golf Course.

Joe Cannavo was thrilled to get a lucky ace at Belle Glade Championship Golf Course
Joe Cannavo scored the lucky ace on Sept. 1 at Hole #6 at Belle Glade’s Calusa course.

Photos