Carole Ann Butcher

Carole Ann Butcher, aged 85, passed away on September 1, 2024, in The Villages, Florida. Born on July 14, 1939, in Lowville, New York, she was a proud graduate of Lowville Academy and furthered her education at Rochester Institute of Technology and the University of Texas at UTEP.

Carole was a caring individual known for her fierce love of family, constant smile, friendly demeanor, loyalty, and pride in her Country. Her hobbies included needlepoint and coloring, activities through which she expressed her creativity and attention to detail.

She is survived by her loving husband, Ltc. Ret. Richard D. Butcher; daughter, Dawn L. Schilling and son-in-law, Steven L. Schilling; grandchildren, Jennifer Oxendine and Richard Schilling; great-grandchildren, Gunner Schilling, Chenoa Oxendine, and Chayton Oxendine; and siblings, Cindy Davis and Jeff Davis. She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Phyllis Davis.