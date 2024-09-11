87.5 F
The Villages
Wednesday, September 11, 2024
First Responders putting course closed due to wet conditions

By Staff Report
The First Responders Recreation Stars & Stripes Putting Course will be closed until further notice due to wet conditions.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact First Responders Recreation Center at (352) 674-1870.

Photos