Habitual offender driving mother’s car arrested after running red light

By Staff Report
Ashley Marie Robbins
A habitual offender who was driving her mother’s car was arrested after running a red light.

Ashley Marie Robbins, 39, of Belleview, was driving a silver Ford passenger car at about 5:30 a.m. Friday when she ran a red light at County Road 25 at U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. During a traffic stop, Robbins admitted she did not have a valid driver’s license and said the vehicle belonged to her mother.

A records check showed Robbins’ license has been revoked since 2016 and she has been classified as a habitual traffic offender. She was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,500 bond.

