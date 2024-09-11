88.4 F
The Villages
Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Kamala Harris can't keep us safe from craziness in this world

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

Kamala Harris says she is a California prosecutor and we should vote for her. Being a prosecutor is not who we are voting for. We are voting for the position of President of the U.S. A president is supposed to keep us safe not prosecute Americans. That’s the job of the DOJ and the FBI.
She couldn’t get any votes when she ran for the job in 2020 and was the first person to drop out of the race. She still doesn’t have any votes for the job. Why would anyone vote for a person for the highest job in the country that has done nothing to earn your vote. She can’t even go to an interview that’s friendly without someone going with her. There is no way she’s going to keep us safe from all the craziness in the world.

Mary Sessions
Village of Woodbury

 

