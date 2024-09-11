New pond maintenance company has made our pond unfishable

To the Editor:

The Villages hired a new pond maintenance company. The contract started last December, and is for three years.

The plants in our retention ponds have grown out of control, some ponds totally covered by plant growth. Some have grass actually growing on top of the pond weed growth.

After five phone calls, six emails I have been unable to have the pond weeds sprayed on pond 6-7::: Mallory Pond. This 10-acre pond is now unfishable.

The weeds at this time require a boat to spray as they are 20 yards into the water. Land spraying kills the edge 10 feet.

As a homeowner I am required to maintain my property to Community Standards.

I believe the same “Standards” should apply to Retention Pond Maintenance.

Our golf courses are looking fabulous. Shouldn’t our ponds remain fishable?

Lisa Dattilo

Village of Mallory Square