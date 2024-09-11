Property swap aimed at easing flooding problems in Wildwood

Continuing efforts to improve storm water drainage, Wildwood commissioners Monday night approved a property swap and the purchase of three lots that could be used for retention ponds.

Both transactions involve property owner Louis Rivera, who recently acquired an Osceola Street lot through a code enforcement lien.

That lot is next to a city retention pond that could be expanded and will be swapped for a Lee Street lot the city also obtained through a code enforcement lien.

Rivera, who plans to build two duplexes on the Lee Street lot, will receive impact fee credits but no money will be exchanged.

Commissioners also approved the purchase of three other Lee Street lots near Missouri Avenue from Rivera for $115,000.

Mayor Ed Wolf said he also wants the city to acquire another lot along State Road 44 near the Freedom Plaza shopping center to ease flooding in that area.

These efforts come after Mary Wimberly, who lives a block south of the Home Depot store at Powell Road and Cleveland Avenue (County Road 466A) told commissioners last month that she was trapped in her home for two days due to flooding from Tropical Storm Debby.

The problem was blamed on a retention pond south of the Home Depot that doesn’t drain properly.

City Manager Jason McHugh told commissioners that the retention pond has been nearly drained by the store and soil boring will be done to find a solution.

Two weeks ago, commissioners voted to buy a 60-horsepower dewatering pump to help with drainage. The pump was in in next year’s budget.