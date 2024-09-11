Robert J. Collins

Robert Johnston Collins was born on May 2, 1941, the son of Robert Alter and Louise Johnston Collins in Bellevue (Pittsburgh), PA. He was one of eight children: Judy of Valencia, PA, Mary Louise (Bob) Dayton of Sarver, PA, Elizabeth (Chris) Ferrard of Edinburgh, Scotland, Jane (Joel) Boldenow of Montevideo, MN, Kathleen of Natrona Heights, PA, Glenn of Natrona Heights, PA, and Neil (Irena) of Natrona Heights, PA.

Bob grew up on the farm which his ancestors settled in 1806, and on which he helped his father with the farm and, later, building houses on the farm’s property. Bob was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh and Princeton Theological Seminary.

Many generations of the Collins family have been involved in the ministry of the First United Presbyterian Church of Tarentum, PA. This is the church in which he was ordained into the ministry, and in which he married Ann Meador. They served Christ at Calvary Presbyterian Church in Wyncote, PA, First Presbyterian Church in Ambler, PA, Bellaire Presbyterian Church in Bellaire, OH, Lake Nokomis Presbyterian Church in Minneapolis, MN, Lakeside Presbyterian Church in West Palm Beach, FL, and Grace Community Church in Boca Raton, FL.

Ann was the love of Bob’s life and they were married for 57 years. Bob was just out of seminary and serving the Calvary Presbyterian Church in Wyncote; Ann was teaching school and attending the First Presbyterian Church in Ambler, when six large Presbyterian churches in the northern suburbs of Philadelphia formed a College and Career group for single young adults. Bob and Ann met at the organizational meeting of that group at the Mount Carmel Presbyterian Church in Glenside, PA.

Bob loved to say that their years at the Bellaire Presbyterian Church were the most productive years of their lives, because Bellaire is where Heather and Heidi were born! These girls have been the great joy of their lives. They have always been thankful that God brought Heather’s husband, Kevin Floyd, into their lives. Bob had the privilege of presiding at their wedding at Lakeside Presbyterian Church in West Palm Beach. Heather is an elder and deacon at her church. Heidi is a deacon, and she received a master’s degree in Counseling from Reformed Theological Seminary in Orlando; she has been active in various leadership positions at her church. Since their retirement to The Villages, Bob and Ann have enjoyed being volunteers at the North Lake Presbyterian Church in Lady Lake, FL, where they have served as teachers of the Bethel Bible Class, LOGOS (the after-school program for children), ushers, and in other areas of the church’s life.

Bob’s favorite chapter in the Bible is Luke 24. The previous chapter is one of tragedy: It tells the story of Jesus’ trial and crucifixion, and His body is placed in the tomb. But, in Luke 24, the women go to the tomb – and find it to be empty! They see the angels, and run back to the Upper Room to tell the disciples. That afternoon, Jesus appears to Peter. That evening, He appears to two followers on the road to Emmaus. Later that evening – and this is where one of Bob’s favorite passages in the Bible is recorded, in Luke 24:41 – Jesus Himself appeared to the disciples, He spoke with them, He showed them his hands and feet, and still, “they disbelieved for joy!” Jesus’ resurrection was such good news that, “they disbelieved for joy!” What beautiful words these are from God’s own holy word.

His Memorial Service will be held at North Lake Presbyterian Church in Lady Lake on October 19, at 2:00 p.m. The service will be done by Reverend Dr. Jeff Hosmer. Here’s the church’s website.