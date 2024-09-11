Sumter County woman dies four days after crashing into school bus

A Sumter County woman has died four days after crashing into a school bus.

The 68-year-old Bushnell woman was driving a Ford Escort station wagon at 8:35 a.m. Friday southbound on County Road 223 when she failed to stop at a stop sign and entered into the path of the Sumter County school bus, resulting in a collision, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

She was transported by ambulance to an area hospital. FHP followed up with a release indicating the woman died on Tuesday.

The school bus driver, a 50-year-old Wildwood woman, suffered minor injuries.

There were 14 middle and high school students riding on the bus. All were released to their parents.

The school bus sustained heavy front end damage.