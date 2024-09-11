Trump fought to protect our border and save us from invasion

To the Editor:

There seems to be so many opinions about Trump and Harris, that I can see how confused voters can be in who to vote for by reading all these letters of people’s opinion and listening to the various news media’s reports, which some are good and some are misinformation…

I read a letter just recently that Warren Kiefer wrote about how bad of a candidate Trump is and how great of a president, Harris would be!! He couldn’t understand how anyone could vote for Trump and thought he has a mental condition!! He stated he would like to hear one thing that Trump has ever done for this country!! At that point my first thought was that Warren must have just flown back in from an eight-year vacation in outer space, to be that out of touch!

I felt that I should respond to Warren’s wishes to give him my thoughts of what Trump has done for America!! I will try to be brief and just mention a few things that I feel Trump has done for our Country..

First of all what is most important to me is that he had Peace in our World without any Wars with Russia/Ukraine and peace in the Middle East! He also had created “The Lincoln Accord Peace Treaty” with four countries in the Middle East and was on the way to have more countries to sign, which we would have peace in the Middle East instead of this War against Israel and the loss of thousands of lives being lost! All the cities in Ukraine and the Middle East being destroyed!! If he didn’t accomplish anything else, this to me is his most Important accomplishment to our world, by saving hundreds of thousands of lives and loss of cities!!

He also had created the safest Southern Border and lowest amount of illegal immigrants, lives and children lost, lowest drugs coming across, that we’ve had in 40 years and was on the way to improving our immigration system for legal immigrants’ entry!

He also had the best economy with the lowest inflation in 45 years, the highest wages and jobs for the lower income and middle class with lower taxes to taxpayers. Business was flourishing, low interest rates and was very well respected by our Allies and Adversaries with peace in the World.. I could mention more but I think Warren will get my point!!

Now I would like to ask Warren what Kamala Harris has accomplished in her last four years running our Country with Joe Biden and why he feels that she would make a great President!!

This is what I have seen that she has accomplished:

1. Threw away all the border programs Trump had started that was working, stopped building the Wall, Opened the Border and invited anyone to come across legally or illegally which brought in Criminals, Terrorist, Drugs, Children Trafficking and actually flew over 380,000 illegals over the Border from other countries, to several airports around our Country!! Why?? To try and get more Voters to vote democrat for their power!! Harris was in charge of the Border and that’s the problems she has developed in our Country, with the Crime, Rape and murders and the Billions and Billions of dollars it has cost our taxpayers because of Biden/Harris decision’s!! She will ruin Medicare and Social Security making it available to all the Illegals and Immigrants!!

2. Has taken our Inflation from being 1.4% in January 2021 when they took over from Trump to 9.2% in 2022 because of all their inflationary programs, which has caused a serious issue with families trying to afford groceries etc!! Has increased our National debt so far by Seven and a half Trillion Dollars plus spent 1.7 Trillion Dollars that was left over by Trump’s pandemic funds!!

3. Has let a gang of terrorists take over the control of the Shipping in the Suez Canal in the Red Sea!! All of our shipping has to go around the coast of Africa, which is taking weeks longer and tripled the cost of shipping! Biden/Harris just sit on their thumbs and do nothing about it!! I haven’t even heard them mention one word of it! Is that what you call leadership? Trump gave a speech to the Economic Club in NYC the other day for a hour and half and took several questions from some of the smartest people in this Country without monitors, notes etc and gave them complete intelligent answers! Harris was also invited and she did not even respond back to their invitation!!

Warren this is a lady that you think will make a great president!!! She has yet to explain the mechanics of her platform and is afraid to take any questions, which her platform is just words that she has no idea how to explain!! With the job her and Biden have done this last 3 1/2 years they have us very close to World War lll because of their lack of leadership and a chance of going into a Recession!!

To summarize please don’t give the usual answer to Harris’s abilities by telling me how Terrible a person Trump is, based on all these false charges the Dems has created against Trump to keep him from being elected! That includes the insurrection which the Dems always come back with, which the Word was just created by a select few Trump haters called the “January 6th Committee” who was just hand picked by Pelosi!!! There was no such charge against Trump and was charged by the Senate for Incitement and was found Innocent!! There was a lot more to the Jan 6th incident that was falsified or hidden from the public to make Trump look bad!! So please don’t use that excuse to make Harris look better, for if you ever look into her background you might be surprised as to how she has come up the ladder! Check out her past history…

Warren, I hope I’ve answered your question about what I think, as a Trump Supporter, what Trump has done for America!! I also included a few things of what I think he also has done for our qorld in keeping world peace!

Ken Sulko

Village of Osceola Hills