Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Water Oak gate attendant calls 911 during scary encounter with intruder

By Staff Report
Joseph Scott Armagost
A Water Oak gate attendant called 911 during a scary encounter with an intruder at the 55+ retirement community in Lady Lake.

A man began yelling and knocking on the glass door of the gate house at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He apparently wanted the gate attendant to open the locked door. The gate attendant called 911.

Officers found and took into custody 52-year-old Joseph Scott Armagost of Leesburg.

The report noted that Armagost has had several recent arrests, including an arrest in July at a Circle K in Leesburg.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail.

