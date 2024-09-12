86.1 F
The Villages
Thursday, September 12, 2024
Co-worker admits ‘crush’ after creepy camera found in restroom

By Staff Report
Timothy Flynn
A co-worker admitted having a “crush” on a female employee after a creepy camera was found in a restroom at their shared workspace.

Timothy E. Flynn, 48, of Summerfield, is facing a felony charge of video voyeurism following his arrest Tuesday by Marion County sheriff’s deputies.

Flynn’s co-worker had reported to their place of employment early Monday morning and went into the bathroom to place her belongings onto the sink, according to an arrest report from the sheriff’s office. She heard something fall to the floor and when she looked under the sink, she spotted the small, mounted camera. The woman told deputies that she and Flynn are the only ones who work in that particular building at the business, the name of which was redacted from the arrest report.

Flynn repeatedly gave contradictory information to the deputy who was the lead investigator in the case. Flynn eventually admitted he’d had a “crush” on his female co-worker “for several months.”

The deputy noted in his report that Flynn “was attempting to record the victim for sexual gratification.” The report also noted that the camera “would have captured the angle of a person using the toilet.”

The New York native was taken into custody and booked at the Marion County Jail. He was released after posting $5,000 bond.

