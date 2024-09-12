86.1 F
The Villages
Thursday, September 12, 2024
Colony Cottage Fit Club will be closed for part of next week

By Staff Report
The Colony Cottage Recreation Center Fit Club will be closed for wallpaper renovation Monday, Sept. 16 through Friday, Sept. 20.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Colony Cottage Recreation Center at (352) 750-1935.

Letters to the Editor

Older gentlemen think they own the roads and parking spaces

A Village of Rio Grande woman warns that older gentlemen think they own the roads and parking spaces here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

DeSantis’ Gestapo has been out in full force

A Village of Hillsborough resident contends it isn’t President Trump we should be worrying about when it comes to Project 2025. She points to evidence of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “Gestapo.”

Kamala Harris can’t keep us safe from craziness in this world

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Woodbury resident warns that Kamala Harris can’t keep us safe from all of the craziness in this world.

New pond maintenance company has made our pond unfishable

A Village of Mallory Square resident contends that a pond is unfishable because of poor maintenance by a company hired by The Villages.

Trump fought to protect our border and save us from invasion

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, compares the records of former President Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

