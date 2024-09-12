Confusion reigns as new Villagers try to make sense of rate hike

A confused crowd of Villagers filled the Everglades Recreation Center on Thursday afternoon with questions about a maintenance assessment increase as well concerns about pond problems, warranty issues, water temperature and taxing entities.

Residents of Community Development District 14, which includes Dabney, Newell and Lake Denham, showed up in protest of the proposed 20 percent increase in their maintenance assessment. And while the meeting was supposed to be limited to the maintenance assessment and the budget, the meeting became a forum for complaints about warranty issues, the cost of the Eastport Maintenance Advisory Committee, pond problems, water temperature and a host of other issues. Residents also expressed “surprise” to learn they are considered residents of the City of Leesburg.

“We are not residents of Leesburg,” one woman protested. “We live in The Villages.”

CDD 14 residents had hoped to derail the planned 20 percent increase, which had been reduced from 56 percent, thanks to a one-time $2 million contribution from the Developer.

While unhappy about the 20 percent increase, residents are wary of what next year’s increase will be if there is no contribution from the Developer.

“I don’t understand the formula for what the Developer is kicking in,” said Steve Judge. “Will we be picking up the tab next year?”

Melinda Cooper of the Village of Lake Denham described the shock of the letter received by residents about the 56 percent increase. She wanted to know if it was the residents’ outrage that prompted the Developer to write the $2 million check.

“Are we going to have to come every year to get the Developer to contribute?” she asked.

In the end, the CDD 14 board of supervisors unanimously approved the 20 percent maintenance assessment rate hike.