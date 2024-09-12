86.1 F
The Villages
Thursday, September 12, 2024
DeSantis’ Gestapo has been out in full force

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

While the residents of Florida are arguing about whether or not Trump supports Project 2025, DeSantis’ Gestapo has been knocking on the doors of people who oppose Florida’s six week abortion ban.
Here is evidence of Trump’s involvement in Project 2025:
https://www.heritage.org/taxes/commentary/full-transcript-and-video-president-trumps-keynote-address-the-heritage
Florida Police State:
https://www.yahoo.com/news/florida-goes-full-police-state-211537202.html

Arlene Mills
Village of Hillsborough

 

