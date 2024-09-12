Robert Rozansky

Robert Rozansky, 65, of The Villages, FL, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2024.

He was born in Brooklyn, NY on October 15, 1958 to Robert and Antoinette Rozansky. He married his devoted wife of 42 years, Karen, in 1982.

Bob was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He retired from his role as a Project Manager for UPS in 2017 after 40 years of service. Shortly after his retirement, he and his wife moved from Hazlet, NJ to The Villages, FL, where he greatly enjoyed playing golf and spending time with family, friends and neighbors. Bob was the Dallas Cowboys’ biggest fan and a true New York Mets fan. He became a Pop Pop to Julia on June 8, 2019. She was the light of his life.

Bob is survived by his wife, Karen, two daughters, Stephanie and Annmarie, granddaughter, Julia, Stepmother, Roberta, Brother, Richard and two sisters, Diana and Connie. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Antoinette, and stepfather, Vinny.

Funeral arrangements are scheduled for Saturday, September 21, 2024 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home 1008 Bichara Blvd. The Villages, FL 32159.