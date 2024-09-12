Speak out about manufactured home development before it’s too late

To the Editor:

Monday, Sept. 16 is going to be a big day for the Town Lady Lake. Grand Oaks will be presenting their case for annexation into our Town. It time for the people who live in Lady Lake to let the commissioners know how you feel. If you don’t want higher taxes, overcrowding and more congested roads come to Monday’s commission meeting and let them know how you feel. If this is not stopped now in a few years you will all be asking how did this happen.At this time with the amount of property already annexed into the town we do not need any more, and with over 4,600 units being built or going to be built we do not need another 900 which is what Grand Oaks wants.

As of now, the Town does not have the sewer or water capacity to make this project viable and will cost the Town millions and millions of dollars. I have heard $40 million or more and we the taxpayers will be footing the bill by way of higher taxes. Show up and let your voices be heard before it is too late. Monday 6 p.m. at 409 Fennell Boulevard Lady Lake just north of Miller’s Ale House at Lady Lake Town Hall.

Richard Masso

Lady Lake