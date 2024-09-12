86.1 F
Suspicious behavior leads to arrest of suspected shoplifter at Walmart

By Staff Report
Suspicious behavior led to the arrest of a suspected shoplifter at Walmart.

Jessica Marie Ann Zamudio, 45, of Belleview, entered the store in Summerfield on Tuesday and began taking tags off merchandise, attracting the attention of an asset protection manager, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The Connecticut native headed for the bathroom and then left the store without paying for merchandise in her possession, including food, clothes, book bags and electronics, with a total value of $340.

When a deputy arrived on the scene, Zamudio was found to be in possession of a broken methamphetamine pipe.

She was arrested on charges of theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was taken into custody and booked at the Marion County Jail on $2,500.

