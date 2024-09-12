Trump’s debate performance was a train wreck

I took the time to view all of the Harris-Trump debate on Tuesday. I hope most readers of this site did so as well.

There is not much to be said how Trump was outclassed by Harris, despite him saying on Fox the following morning that, when asked whether he would debate Harris a second time, he responded in declaring why would he want to when he had a great debate, and no doubt Harris wanted a rematch because she failed and wants a second chance. How wrong he was as confirmed by pundits and analysts – one saying she “crushed” him – but I only mention this because our country, hopefully the majority of Villagers too, have had enough of this “carnival barker” spin that is untethered to reality, so that he must be removed forever from the political stage come election day.

Of course, his backers blame the ABC network with its moderators that questioned both candidates being biased against him, though he was allowed many more times to speak by them than provided Harris, particularly when it was not his turn according to the rules he agreed to in advance, somewhere over five minutes in total. That was not bias.

Citing but two examples as if in microcosm to his poor debate performance, he felt triumphant about having the U.S. Supreme Court with his three picks vote to overturn a 50-year precedent establishing a woman’s right to an abortion and reproductive healthcare. All females within our community should have seethed with anger. And when stating that dogs and cats were being eaten in an Ohio municipality, it was not cruelty to animals (and utterly false), but suggests another racist attack he has uttered over the years, for the rumor he said as if true had to do with immigrants doing that supposed repulsive act. The latter was only one of at least 33 false or misleading statements he made, as fact-checked by thereafter. All this was certainly not presidential.

Obviously, one poor debate performance does not dictate the winner on November 5 (just look as examples to George W. Bush vs John Kerry in 2004 and Barack Obama vs Mitt Romney in 2012, when each debated one another on their presidential candidate stages), but those in the MAGA crowd have much with which to now be very concerned. For the nation, our democracy, the rule of law and the rest of us looking to a brighter day, we have much to be pleased and certainly hopeful about.

Miles Zaremski is a resident of the Village of Dunedin.