Villager gets hole-in-one while golfing with his neighbor

Robert “Bob” Marks got a hole-in-one on Sept. 5 at Hole #7 at the Sandhill Executive Golf Course. The Village of Polo Ridge resident was golfing with his neighbor, Jim Whitlock.
If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com
