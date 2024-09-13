79.6 F
Friday, September 13, 2024
86-year-old Villager wins forgiveness of $900 fine over lawn problem

By Meta Minton
Comments

An 86-year-old Villager has won forgiveness of a $900 fine over a lawn problem.

Melvin Ward of 1402 Arredondo Drive in the Village of Santiago had a chance to plead his case Friday morning before the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

Ward’s home ran afoul of deed compliance in 2023 due to a problem with the lawn. Ward said he spent $2,000 resodding his lawn and another $300 in higher-than-normal water usage. He brought the home into compliance in May.

Screenshot
Melvin Ward struggled with a problem at his home in the Village of Santiago.

Ward, who has owned the home with his wife since 2005, claimed he was caught up in bureaucracy and there was miscommunication as to whether his home was back in compliance. He claimed the miscommunication extended to his showing up at the wrong meeting Friday morning. He showed up, with his wife, at the Community Development District 1 meeting at 8 a.m., 90 minutes ahead of the CDD 2 meeting

The board voted 4-1 to forgive the $900 fine, but not a $37 administrative fee. Supervisor Tom Swiers voted against the motion for $900 in forgiveness, as he wanted to forgive the entire $937 amount, including the $37 administrative fee. Swiers noted he is Ward’s neighbor and believed that Ward had done his best to address the lawn problem.

