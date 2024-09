To the Editor:

If you still believe after all the tapes released about the Faux Insurrection and the destruction of evidence by the Faux J6th committee, as Michael O’Donnell seems to think everyday of his life, you’re totally brainwashed. Maybe Mr. O’Donnell you need to educate yourself and look at the evidence and interviews before passing judgment on 86 percent of your fellow Villagers.

James Andersen

Village of Rio Grande