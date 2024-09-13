CDD 1 supervisors roasted over 15% maintenance rate hike

Community Development District 1 supervisors were roasted over a 15 percent increase in the maintenance assessment paid by residents.

Despite the outrage of residents, the CDD 1 board unanimously approved the 2024-25 budget in a meeting Monday morning at Savannah Center.

“I don’t think people can afford these constant increases. I think someone needs to sharpen their pencils,” said resident Suzanne Charneski of the Village of Palo Alto. “You have to remember that most of the people living in District 1 are on fixed incomes. I am telling you, we’ve got to make some changes.”

CDD 1 includes the villages of De Allende, De La Vista, Hickory Head Hammock, Palo Alto, Rio Grande, Rio Ponderosa, Rio Ranchero and Tierra Del Sol.

Marilyn DeVries of the Village of Rio Ranchero noted that her assessment will increase from $397 to $455.

In a sign they were hearing the residents’ plea, the board refused to accept a request for a 5 percent increase in a fence repair contract with Southern Pro Fence & Gate.

However, supervisors said the reality is that CDD 1 is a older district with more maintenance problems.

“We are the oldest CDD in The Villages. I have lived here for 21 years. We need to budget for things that are going to happen,” said Supervisor Kathy Porter. “We need to take care of our district. We look at contracts. We say ‘no.’ It’s sad, but it affects me, too.”