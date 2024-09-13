Driver of Mercedes blocks golf cart at shopping plaza

The driver of this silver Mercedes needed a parking spot and apparently thought nothing of parking in this golf cart at a shopping plaza in The Villages.
Share your Bad Parking photos at news@villages-news.com
