Driver of Mercedes blocks golf cart at shopping plaza

By Staff Report
The driver of this silver Mercedes needed a parking spot and apparently thought nothing of parking in this golf cart at a shopping plaza in The Villages.

Another angle shows how the Mercedes parked in behind the golf cart
Another angle shows how the Mercedes parked in behind the golf cart.

