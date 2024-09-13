Lottie Mildred Wydick

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Lottie Mildred Wydick on September 4, 2024.

She was born on March 19, 1935 in Tennessee. Beloved wife of the late John Wydick, loving mother of Desa (Jim) Hanna, Samuel( Judy) Sparks. Brother Charlie (Peggy)Chessor. Proud grandma of Kelly Morrison (Jason Wahoski), Angela Southwell (Sean Mahoney), Samuel Sparks Junior(Holly Cox), Meridith (Justin) Haggadone, Jeffrey (Amy) Hanna, Carrie (Mike) Kehoe.

Great grandma of Katelyn, Jason, Abigail, Lacey, Harper, Adley, Mya, Elle, Michael,Josh, Hannah, Lily.

Lottie worked for General Motors for 30 years in Michigan. She also worked at Macy’s department store in the cosmetic area. Always a classy lady she was loved by many.

In 2003 she started spending the cold Michigan winters in the villages Florida. Lottie loved the villages so much that in 2017 She moved there permanently.

Lottie also had a cottage on lake Erie in Canada. Pleasure beach was her safe Haven where she made life long memories and many dear friends. There will be a celebration of her life at a later date in Michigan.