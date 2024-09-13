Mark Galsky

83.2 F
The Villages
Friday, September 13, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
In loving memory, we announce the passing of Mark Douglas Galsky, 50, who peacefully departed this earth on August 22, 2024.

Mark was a gifted musician with a lifelong love of music who made the notes on a piano or organ dance with passion and joy. He was dedicated to his faith and found joy in sharing his musical talent at churches and local events.

He will be remembered as a kind soul who provided spiritual comfort to those around him. Mark will be dearly missed by friends and his loving family, his father and mother, Larry and Phyllis Galsky, his sister, Melanie Sarakinis, one niece, Taylor Counts and two nephews, Kristian, and Ryan Sarakinis.

