Uninsured motorist arrested after crash in roundabout in The Villages

An uninsured motorist was arrested after a crash in a roundabout in The Villages.

Vincent James Berger, 62, of Mississippi, was driving a white Chevrolet pickup with Mississippi when he was involved in an accident at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the roundabout at Central Parkway and McNeill Drive in the southern end of The Villages, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

A check revealed that Berger did not have auto insurance and has a suspended Mississippi driver’s license.

He was taken into custody on charges of driving while license suspended and failure to have motor vehicle liability insurance. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $300 bond.