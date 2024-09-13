Villager in motorized wheelchair seeks permission for special paver walkway

A Villager in a motorized wheelchair has won permission for a special paver walkway at his home in The Villages.

Diana Martino appeared on behalf of her husband, Samuel Martino, on Friday before the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center. She told supervisors that her husband is paralyzed from the waist down and relies on a motorized wheelchair.

They were seeking permission for a four-foot paver walkway which will serve a an exit point for him, particularly in the case of an emergency, at their home at 9230 SE 171st Cooper Loop in the Village of Woodbury.

The couple sought permission for the modification through the Federal Housing Administration. The U.S. Navy veteran’s doctor filled out a form indicating the need for the modification to the home.

If the couple sells the home, the paver walkway will have to be removed. If Samuel Martino passes away, his wife will be given six months to remove the paver walkway.

The board 5-0 to grant the request.