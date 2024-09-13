79.6 F
The Villages
Friday, September 13, 2024
Villager who lost license due to DUI jailed when caught back behind wheel

By Staff Report
Roger Gordineer
Roger Gordineer

A Villager who lost his driver’s license due to a drunk driving arrest has been jailed after he was caught back behind the wheel.

Roger Gordineer, 56, of the Village of Santo Domingo, was driving a Dodge pickup early Friday morning on Sunset Harbor Road when a deputy ran the vehicle’s license plate and found that the vehicle’s registered owner has a suspended license, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The New York native lost his license after an arrest in April for driving under the influence.

During Friday’s traffic stop, Gordineer claimed he “did not realize” his license was still suspended.

He was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Marion County Jail on $10,000 bond.

