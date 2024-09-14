84.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, September 14, 2024
type here...

Add James Andersen to long list of MAGA morons

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

Add James Andersen to the long list of MAGA morons that have turned what little of their brains that they have left to Trump.
He wants you to believe that what we all saw with our own eyes on Jan. 6, 2021 was not caused 100% by Trump.
Republicans can only blame themselves for the landslide defeat headed their way in the upcoming election by nominating such an old, incompetent, senile, no-nothing, insane, lying insurrectionist to be their candidate for president.
This is the best they come up with?

Michael O’Donnell
Village of Palo Alto

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We had a bad experience with local plumbing company

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes a bad experience with a local plumbing company.

It may be time to take keys away from slow-driving older gentleman

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tall Trees resident says she may have encountered a slow-driving older gentleman and it may be time to take his keys away.

Republicans have done more for African Americans

A Village of Pennecamp resident suggests that Republicans have done more to advance the cause of African Americans than the Democrats.

Americans have been brainwashed about ‘insurrection’

In a Letter to the Village of Rio Grande, points to a fellow resident as evidence of brainwashing in connection with the Jan. 6 “insurrection.”

Congressman Webster’s record deserves some scrutiny

A Village of Palo Alto resident contends that Congressman Daniel Webster’s record deserves some scrutiny by his constituents.

Photos