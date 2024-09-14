Add James Andersen to long list of MAGA morons

To the Editor:

Add James Andersen to the long list of MAGA morons that have turned what little of their brains that they have left to Trump.

He wants you to believe that what we all saw with our own eyes on Jan. 6, 2021 was not caused 100% by Trump.

Republicans can only blame themselves for the landslide defeat headed their way in the upcoming election by nominating such an old, incompetent, senile, no-nothing, insane, lying insurrectionist to be their candidate for president.

This is the best they come up with?

Michael O’Donnell

Village of Palo Alto