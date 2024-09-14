Clarence D. Delbert Bowling

Clarence Delbert Bowling, 80, of Wildwood, FL, passed away on September 10, 2024. Born on June 27, 1944, Clarence, affectionately known as Clancy, dedicated 37 years of his career as a tool maker at General Motors in Pontiac, Michigan.

Clancy was a graduate of Deckerville High School in 1962 and furthered his education at Central Michigan University, where he played football and developed a lifelong passion for the sport. He was deeply involved in his community, coaching both girls basketball and boys baseball at Bishop Kelly in Lapeer.

A devoted member of Immaculate Conception Church in Lapeer, Michigan, Clancy served as a member of the Knights of Columbus and rose to the position of Grand Knight. His commitment to his faith and community was evident in all his endeavors.

Clancy’s personal life was filled with love and companionship. He was a doting husband to Elsie for 45 years until her passing in 2010. In recent years, Heather Weary from Nova Scotia, Canada became his beloved companion. The couple enjoyed traveling, antique shopping, and solving puzzles together.

An avid bowler for over 40 years, Clancy also cherished his time helping neighbors with landscaping, especially assisting the elderly in Florida.

Clancy is survived by his daughter Cindy Cagno and her husband Jim; sons Clarence A. Bowling and his wife Ali, Carl S. Bowling; daughters Theresa Anderson and her husband Larry, Anna Bowling and younger sister Janice Gallagher of Lexington, Mi. He has Twelve beautiful grandchildren; Steven, Alex, Tiffany, Corrina, Kate, Royner, Jesse, James, Jordan, Joel and Anna. Clancy loved spending time with his great grandchildren; Aiden, Loukus, Gabriel, Andrew, Kaylie and Clayton. He loved his grandchildren and children immensly. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Bowling and Marie Franzel, his sisters Patricia Haight and Jeanie Henderson, and his brother Ron Bowling.