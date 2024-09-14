84.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, September 14, 2024
type here...

Familiar duo bringing new restaurant to downtown Middleton

By Staff Report
Comments

A new restaurant has been announced for downtown Middleton.

Middleton 24, will offer a mix of Mediterranean and French cuisine at a location in the new downtown located near The Villages Charter School.

Middleton 24 will be operated by Jonathan “JT” Tubby and Jordan McDonough, who run the very popular Ednas’ on the Green. Building on their past success, the couple is eager to open the new Middleton eatery.

“We want it to have that cozy neighborhood bistro feel,” McDonough said in a recent marketing video produced by The Villages.

She added that they have moved past the design phase and now are in construction mode.

The restaurant will offer fresh seafood, prime rib and burgers.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Add James Andersen to long list of MAGA morons

A Village of Palo Alto resident responds to a letter from a Villager who claimed that Americans have been brainwashed about what happened on Jan. 6, 2021.

We had a bad experience with local plumbing company

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes a bad experience with a local plumbing company.

It may be time to take keys away from slow-driving older gentleman

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tall Trees resident says she may have encountered a slow-driving older gentleman and it may be time to take his keys away.

Republicans have done more for African Americans

A Village of Pennecamp resident suggests that Republicans have done more to advance the cause of African Americans than the Democrats.

Americans have been brainwashed about ‘insurrection’

In a Letter to the Village of Rio Grande, points to a fellow resident as evidence of brainwashing in connection with the Jan. 6 “insurrection.”

Photos