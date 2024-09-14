Familiar duo bringing new restaurant to downtown Middleton

A new restaurant has been announced for downtown Middleton.

Middleton 24, will offer a mix of Mediterranean and French cuisine at a location in the new downtown located near The Villages Charter School.

Middleton 24 will be operated by Jonathan “JT” Tubby and Jordan McDonough, who run the very popular Ednas’ on the Green. Building on their past success, the couple is eager to open the new Middleton eatery.

“We want it to have that cozy neighborhood bistro feel,” McDonough said in a recent marketing video produced by The Villages.

She added that they have moved past the design phase and now are in construction mode.

The restaurant will offer fresh seafood, prime rib and burgers.