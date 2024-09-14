It may be time to take keys away from slow-driving older gentleman

To the Editor:

I am replying to Gillian Beck’s letter. An older “gentleman” flipped her the bird when she passed him because he was going well below the speed limit. I may have encountered the same person on Wedgwood Lane a few days ago. I’m still laughing at what happened.

I was trying to exit the cart path (on my cart) onto Wedgwood Lane. An older man was very slowing driving on Wedgwood, and stopped right in front of the cart path, blocking my exit. It was almost as if he did it on purpose, because I know he saw me. After a few seconds, I beeped at him, and he gave me the finger. He waited at least 10 seconds before he finally moved forward, very slowly, and stopped again. He was stopped in the middle of the street, blocking traffic. I pulled out into the street behind him and waited a few more seconds before beeping at him again. Again, he gave me the finger. So I pulled around him. He rolled down his window and started using language I cannot repeat. But he still didn’t move. I told him that he was blocking traffic and had no right to be angry at the traffic he is blocking. He kept up the language, and more fingers. So I just started laughing and kept going. He was still stopped in the middle of the street. He finally started moving again, very slowly. I can’t help but think has dementia. No rational person would behave that way. I’m sorry I didn’t think to get his license plate # and report his very dangerous driving to the police. Maybe they could have contacted his family. His family should take his keys away.

Rochelle Pfaff

Village of Tall Trees