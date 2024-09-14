77.2 F
The Villages
Saturday, September 14, 2024
Overturned truck snarls traffic on Florida Turnpike in Sumter County

By Staff Report
An overturned sausage truck snarled traffic Friday evening on the Florida Turnpike in Sumter County.

A tractor-trailer truck, transporting sausage and sauce, was traveling southbound at 6:20 p.m. on the Florida Turnpike near Mile Marker 307, south of the junction with Interstate 75 when the tractor-trailer truck suffered a tire failure causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The tractor-trailer truck traveled to the shoulder, collided with a guardrail and overturned. The overturned vehicle, in addition to the transported load of foodstuffs, spilled upon the roadway and closed portions of the southbound lanes of the Turnpike.

The driver, a 47-year-old Minnesota man, escaped the incident without injury.

Motorists were experiencing delays Friday evening due to the accident. The roadway reopened at about 3 a.m. Saturday.

