Overturned truck snarls traffic on Florida Turnpike in Sumter County

An overturned sausage truck snarled traffic Friday evening on the Florida Turnpike in Sumter County.

A tractor-trailer truck, transporting sausage and sauce, was traveling southbound at 6:20 p.m. on the Florida Turnpike near Mile Marker 307, south of the junction with Interstate 75 when the tractor-trailer truck suffered a tire failure causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The tractor-trailer truck traveled to the shoulder, collided with a guardrail and overturned. The overturned vehicle, in addition to the transported load of foodstuffs, spilled upon the roadway and closed portions of the southbound lanes of the Turnpike.

The driver, a 47-year-old Minnesota man, escaped the incident without injury.

Motorists were experiencing delays Friday evening due to the accident. The roadway reopened at about 3 a.m. Saturday.