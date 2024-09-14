Resident of villa community in The Villages fed up with inconsiderate parking

Sharon Molina who lives in Villa Valdosta in the Village of Belle Aire is beyond frustrated by the inconsiderate parking in her community.

“The residents that have two cars are parking in the guest parking lot. They are keeping their second cars in the parking lot and not moving them,” Molina said.

She added the situation is going to get worse with the snowbirds coming back.

She spoke out Friday before the Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors. She’s previously spoken out about parking problems before the board.

CDD 3 supervisors are taking a close look at options to alleviate parking problems, including a recent workshop which exclusively dealt with that topic.

The board on Friday took a first step toward establishing a new towing rule, by authorizing advertisement for a public hearing in November.

“We need to get the word out that we are in the process of getting something done. It may not happen tomorrow, it may not be next week, but are we are going to get something done,” said Supervisor Gail Lazenby.

The action by CDD 3 could spread to other areas of The Villages. When one CDD sees success, others typical monitor the progress and adapt a similar approach. Parking, especially in villa communities, has been a sore subject for many years.