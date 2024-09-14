84.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, September 14, 2024
type here...

Resident of villa community in The Villages fed up with inconsiderate parking

By Meta Minton
Comments

Sharon Molina who lives in Villa Valdosta in the Village of Belle Aire is beyond frustrated by the inconsiderate parking in her community.

“The residents that have two cars are parking in the guest parking lot. They are keeping their second cars in the parking lot and not moving them,” Molina said.

She added the situation is going to get worse with the snowbirds coming back.

This red vehicle was parked Friday in guest parking at Villa Valdosta
This damaged red vehicle was parked for a long time in guest parking at Villa Valdosta.

She spoke out Friday before the Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors. She’s previously spoken out about parking problems before the board.

CDD 3 supervisors are taking a close look at options to alleviate parking problems, including a recent workshop which exclusively dealt with that topic.

The board on Friday took a first step toward establishing a new towing rule, by authorizing advertisement for a public hearing in November.

“We need to get the word out that we are in the process of getting something done. It may not happen tomorrow, it may not be next week, but are we are going to get something done,” said Supervisor Gail Lazenby.

The action by CDD 3 could spread to other areas of The Villages. When one CDD sees success, others typical monitor the progress and adapt a similar approach. Parking, especially in villa communities, has been a sore subject for many years.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Add James Andersen to long list of MAGA morons

A Village of Palo Alto resident responds to a letter from a Villager who claimed that Americans have been brainwashed about what happened on Jan. 6, 2021.

We had a bad experience with local plumbing company

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes a bad experience with a local plumbing company.

It may be time to take keys away from slow-driving older gentleman

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tall Trees resident says she may have encountered a slow-driving older gentleman and it may be time to take his keys away.

Republicans have done more for African Americans

A Village of Pennecamp resident suggests that Republicans have done more to advance the cause of African Americans than the Democrats.

Americans have been brainwashed about ‘insurrection’

In a Letter to the Village of Rio Grande, points to a fellow resident as evidence of brainwashing in connection with the Jan. 6 “insurrection.”

Photos