They are trying to destroy America

False compassion and concern have been used and are being used as pretexts for evil totalitarian control by the globalists and the leftist Harris/Walz campaign. We shouldn’t dwell on issues that distract us from the main concern. Our primary political divide and that of the entire western world, is tyrannical totalitarian control vs. freedom within moral boundaries.

In recent history, the Marxist Soviet Union used the difference in wealth status as a pretext to gain totalitarian control. They stole from the Bourgeoisie, took their property and killed them. They alleged that they were doing it to benefit the poor Proletariat. As was expected, the Proletariat never received the wealth. The whole thing was nothing more than a pretext for tyrannical totalitarian control and making the facilitators rich and powerful.

Today, the Harris/Walz campaign is doing exactly the same thing. They are using economic, cultural and identity differences as a pretext to destroy America and the entire western world. They are doing this by discrediting European white males that designed and built America. They claim that they were slave owners and colonialists that owe reparations to blacks and every other possible identity group. Slavery was everywhere in the world. What America should be known for is fighting to eliminate slavery. We lost over 300,000 soldiers in this endeavor. We certainly were not colonialist country. We rebuilt many countries.

Another method of destruction is flooding America with immigrants that do not share our American values and would take American’s jobs and draining our resources. They hate America and want her destroyed so globalism can take over. They are using the U.N., world banking, private/public partnerships and a media they own to force Marxists philosophies like CRT, DEI etc. on us. They are forcing companies and everyone to become Woke. That is the diametric opposite of becoming significant through hard work and success. Wokeness gives people significance as a result of the color of their skin, their sexual category, religious category as long as is not white, male or Christian.

Another way they are trying to destroy America is by spending us into oblivion with completely unnecessary and unjustified spending. When the dollar is destroyed, they will implement a Digital currency that they control so that if they don’t like your opposition to them your money will be cut off.

Another way is to control our food supply. They are buying up all the farm land and are burning down many, many food processing plants.

Another way they are destroying America is with the bogus climate crisis. They have convinced us that carbon dioxide from burning fossil fuels results in a poisonous greenhouse gas that heats up the planet and that a warmer planet is destructive. They aren’t telling us that carbon dioxide is the fuel that makes everything grow. The more carbon dioxide the more plants and trees grow! That means more food! They are not telling us that water vapor in our atmosphere is typically 20 times higher level than carbon dioxide and is also a greenhouse gas. Nobody is concerned about that. Historical records also have shown that in the past carbon dioxide levels have been much higher and the world did not destruct! See previously article linked below: https://www.villages-news.com/2024/07/06/using-causes-for-political-gain/

Another way they are trying to destroy us is with pandemics. They developed the COVID virus and a vaccine to allegedly prevent its spread. Most people that died from COVID were old and had comorbidities that they actually died from. Yet they were so concerned about the children they wanted them all to get vaccinated and prevented from going to school. The lockdowns destroyed many small businesses while making the big ones richer. It is the best hidden secret that the vaccine killed way more people than the virus. Young people are dying on athletic fields everywhere. After the COVID vaccines were initiated, morticians started finding arteries being clogged with fibrous (non-blood) clots so they were preventing arterial embalming. The COVID vaccine has proven to have a negative effectiveness. i.e. it helps patients get COVID. Consequently, they must have some other purpose for the vaccine. That is certainly consistent with all the pressure for everyone to get multiple vaccine shots. People would lose their jobs, babies and kids that don’t get COVID need to take it etc.!

Now we have Monkey Pox and the WHO wanting to dictate mandatory vaccines and lockdowns. They now have been given authority to mandate medical treatments and lockdowns in America. God help us!

Bill Nitardy is a resident of the Village of Sunset Pointe.