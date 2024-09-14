Villagers encouraged to participate in Ms. Florida Senior America Pageant

The Ms. Florida Senior America Pageant is now taking contestants for the April 2025 event.

A meet and greet for all interested contestants will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18 at the El Santiago Recreation Center. A Village ID or guest ID will be required.

The Ms. Florida Senior America pageant will be held April 12 and 13 at Savannah Center. The winner will get to go on to represent the state of Florida at the nationals in New Jersey.

For more information, contact State Administrator Rose Ann Vinci at (352) 391-3746.