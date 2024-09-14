We had a bad experience with local plumbing company

To the Editor:

Beware of Frank Gay Plumbing!

This past Saturday morning, at 9 a.m., we were faced with two toilets clogged , and the shower drain backing up. We immediately called Frank Gay, (we always heard their commercials). We were informed that the earliest someone could come would be between 12 and 4 p.m. At 3:15, Frank Gay’s office called and informed us that they have a scheduling problem and we would need to re-schedule. Being Senior Citizens, and not having water or facilities for over 8 hours we were upset and needed the situation remedied ASAP. The service rep put us on hold for over fifteen minutes and informed us that a service person would be able to come between 6-10 p.m., however, since it is emergency hours we would be charged an additional $129 Emergency Assessment Fee plus the cost of service. At this point we were at their mercy and conceded. This entire fiasco appears to have been a scam on Frank Gay’s part to get an additional fee, even though it was not our doing to cancel the original service time and re-schedule. The technician arrived 11:15 p.m. and found and resolved the problem. I should be reimbursed for the emergency charge!

Charles Cristella

Village of Osceola Hills