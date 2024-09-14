Wildwood man jailed without bond after flunking urine test

A Wildwood man has jailed after a urine screening revealed he was using illicit drugs in violation of his probation.

Danny Dale Osborne 56, was being held over the weekend at the Marion County Jail on a probation violation.

He was screened for drugs on June 21 and the test showed he had amphetamines, THC and fentanyl in his system. He admitted he had used the drugs, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Osborne was placed on two years probation earlier this year, according to Marion County Court records. Random screening was a condition of his probation.

He had been arrested in January when a K-9 alerted on the vehicle, leading to the discovery of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Osborne admitted they were his and said he had “previously acquired them for doing work for someone prior to the traffic stop.”