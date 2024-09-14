84.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, September 14, 2024
type here...

Wildwood man jailed without bond after flunking urine test

By Staff Report
Comments
Danny Osborne
Danny Osborne

A Wildwood man has jailed after a urine screening revealed he was using illicit drugs in violation of his probation.

Danny Dale Osborne 56, was being held over the weekend at the Marion County Jail on a probation violation.

He was screened for drugs on June 21 and the test showed he had amphetamines, THC and fentanyl in his system. He admitted he had used the drugs, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Osborne was placed on two years probation earlier this year, according to Marion County Court records. Random screening was a condition of his probation.

He had been arrested in January when a K-9 alerted on the vehicle, leading to the discovery of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Osborne admitted they were his and said he had “previously acquired them for doing work for someone prior to the traffic stop.”

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Add James Andersen to long list of MAGA morons

A Village of Palo Alto resident responds to a letter from a Villager who claimed that Americans have been brainwashed about what happened on Jan. 6, 2021.

We had a bad experience with local plumbing company

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes a bad experience with a local plumbing company.

It may be time to take keys away from slow-driving older gentleman

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tall Trees resident says she may have encountered a slow-driving older gentleman and it may be time to take his keys away.

Republicans have done more for African Americans

A Village of Pennecamp resident suggests that Republicans have done more to advance the cause of African Americans than the Democrats.

Americans have been brainwashed about ‘insurrection’

In a Letter to the Village of Rio Grande, points to a fellow resident as evidence of brainwashing in connection with the Jan. 6 “insurrection.”

Photos