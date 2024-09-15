Bond revoked for suspect in fraud cases at Citizens First Bank branches

A fraud suspect was being held this weekend at the Marion County Jail after a judge revoked his bond.

Franklin Bobby Hogans, 34, of Lady Lake was taken into custody Friday.

He is facing multiple charges of grand theft and fraud following his arrest earlier this year on warrants charging him with crimes at Citizens First Bank branches in The Villages.

He was initially arrested in January and charged with cashing fraudulent checks at Citizens First Bank at Mulberry Grove Plaza in Marion County. In May, he was arrested on Sumter County warrants charging him with fraudulent activities at bank branches at Colony Plaza and Pinellas Plaza.