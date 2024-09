Children of all ages will enjoy the model train show set for later this month in The Villages.

The beloved event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22 at Savannah Center. Admission is $8 and children under 12 will be admitted for free. Print out and present the attached document for $1 off admission. Model Train Show in The Villages

The event will feature multi-gauge operating layouts. Many items will be for sale.