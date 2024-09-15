84.9 F
The Villages
Sunday, September 15, 2024
Chitty Chatty adult pool will be closed for maintenance

By Staff Report
The Chitty Chatty Neighborhood Recreation Area Adult Pool will be closed for maintenance Monday, Sept. 16 through Thursday, Sept. 19.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Rohan Recreation Center at (352) 674-8400.

