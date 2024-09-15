84.9 F
The Villages
Sunday, September 15, 2024
Frank Cotrufo

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Frank Cotrufo, aged 90, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2024. He was born on March 25, 1934 in Queens, New York, to Frank and Julia Cotrufo.

He was a resident of The Villages, Florida. He was a proud Veteran of the Korean War serving in the United States Navy.
He married Dorothy Litchko on September 7, 1957 in New York. He worked as a top insurance salesman for Metropolitan Life Insurance and eventually went on to own an independent insurance agency.

Frank Cotrufo loved his wife Dorothy of 67 years. He enjoyed billiards, golf, baseball (especially the Yankees), He loved music (especially Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack) and he loved to dance. His passions were wood woodworking, crossword puzzles, reading, engineering and was very proficient in math.

He had the ability to strike up a conversation with anyone and he loved to meet different people.

He is survived by his wife Dorothy, his older sisters Palma(Chickie) and Loretta. His daughters Deborah, Theresa, Tina and his son Frank. He also had nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins that he loved dearly.

